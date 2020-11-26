In an abundance of caution, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be temporarily closed to the public and began providing curbside checkout only beginning Monday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.
All in-house library programs are also cancelled at this time.
Curbside checkout will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Patrons may place reserves on items online, by phone at 258-1274, by email at circ.bhmlibrary@kerrvilletx.gov, or by text at 215-0640. After receiving notification that items are ready for pickup, drive to the library and park in one of the four parking spots marked for curbside delivery. Follow the directions on the sign and staff will run the checked-out items to your vehicle.
Library staff ask that patrons with items to return continue to utilize the book drops located at the front of the library and at City Hall.
Don’t forget the digital collection is open 24/7. Patrons can find e-books and e-audiobooks, digital magazines and more at www.bhmlibrary.org. If you need assistance in using the digital resources, library staff will be available to provide telephone assistance Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., at 258-1274, or via email at library. webmaster@kerrvilletx.gov. Members of the community may register or renew a card remotely via the online registration form found at www.bhmlibrary.org.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.