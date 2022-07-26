Registration for the 11th Annual Salvation Army Open Golf Tournament, sponsored by Jackie Davis, is now underway.
The event takes place on Monday, July 25 at Riverhill Country Club with a 9 a.m shotgun start. Sign up as a team and choose your sponsorship levels of Par, Birdie, or Eagle.
Benefitting the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Kerrville, all proceeds from the tournament will directly impact local youth enrolled in the club. Funds will go toward purchasing a new bus to enrich the quality of transportation to field trips, residential camps, and special activities.
Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., with all players receiving a goodie bag and breakfast. After finishing your round, enjoy lunch provided by Chick-fil-A on the driving range.
Please consider lending your support to the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Kerrville by sponsoring or playing.
For additional information, sponsorship opportunities and more, contact the front desk at the Salvation Army Kroc Center at (830) 315-5762 or visit their website at kerrvillekroc.org.
