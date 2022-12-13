The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registration for its Adult Co-Ed Winter Soccer League.

The team entry fee is $350 and is due by Dec. 30. Late registration will be accepted until Jan. 6, 2023, with an additional $50 fee assessed. A minimum of six teams with a minimum of eight players on a team is needed to begin the league.

