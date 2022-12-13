The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registration for its Adult Co-Ed Winter Soccer League.
The team entry fee is $350 and is due by Dec. 30. Late registration will be accepted until Jan. 6, 2023, with an additional $50 fee assessed. A minimum of six teams with a minimum of eight players on a team is needed to begin the league.
The season will begin on Jan. 17and follow a standard league format of 8-versus-8 play, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs at the end of the season.
Games will be played every Tuesday and Thursday at the Loop 534 Sports Fields.
A mandatory captain’s meeting will occur on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Recreation Hall at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy.
Teams must have representation at the meeting, with a maximum of two reps per team. Those interested in playing but do not have a team can contact the Parks and Recreation Department to be considered for pickup by one of the established teams; however, this is not a guarantee.
Registration packets, which include the by-laws and waivers, are available for pickup at the Parks and Recreation Department, located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., and online at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
Are you interested in being a referee? Referees are paid $25 per game, with as many as six games per week. No license is required, but is highly preferred. If you are interested in becoming a referee, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300 or recreation@kerrvilletx.gov.
