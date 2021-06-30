In general business at the June 22 Kerrville City Council meeting, the elected council members considered two zoning and annexation matters; and presented a Kerrville Kindness award to the leader and volunteers working on the “Light the Island” project for Tranquility Island.
Under “Consideration and Possible Action,” a “Resolution authorizing publication of notice of intention to issue certificates of obligation to finance land and improvements for certain municipal facilities, including public safety and judicial facilities” (a new Kerrville Police Department and Municipal Court facility) drew multiple citizen speakers in opposition, and contentious debate about debt with and among council members. (See related story, page 1.)
Also invited to speak on this topic was the city’s longtime financial advisor Anne Entrekin from Hilltop Securities, for a market update and possible schedule of future steps.
Annexation, zoning
Council approved on second reading an ordinance annexing approximately 149.5 plus 2.8 acres in Comanche Trace into the City of Kerrville and extending boundary limits to include this property.
City staff and Trevor Hyde of Comanche Trace said this annexation agreement does not include Comanche Trace water wells numbers one or two, as city staff said those two are not operable; but status of water well number three wasn’t available. And there is no conveyance of water rights from the Guadalupe River in this annexation.
The June 22 annexation only affects land use and zoning; and before a new agreement is approved and signed, any “old business” will be cleaned up.
Another ordinance was approved on second reading, with no discussion, to change the zoning of property at 601 Spur 100. This changes the zoning of the property from a “public and institutional zoning district,” to a “residential mix zoning district.” The change was requested by the owner, as a combined recreational vehicle and cottage housing project is planned there.
Requested new ESD #3
Council briefly considered the request from Fire Chief Charles Holt to create a new public taxing Emergency Services District in the Center Point area, as a funding mechanism. This came to council because the identified boundaries of the new ESD overlap in some places the official line for Kerrville’s Extraterritorial Jurisdiction in East Kerr County.
Council took no action on this item, saying Holt was there early in the meeting, but had to leave; and city staff said this question would probably come back to council July 13.
Kerrville Kindness Award
A “Kerrville Kindness Award” was presented to George Eychner and a large group of donors and supporters for the completion of raising their goal of $100,000 towards the estimated total cost of $200,000 to put permanent electrical service on Tranquility Island, the necessary infrastructure to create the “Light the Island” project.
Eychner thanked all the donors for gifts large and small, especially the donors of large gifts who were present at the City Council meeting.
Mayor Bill Blackburn presented Eychner with a certificate for the award; and Eychner said this electrical work now must be completed by the late November date chosen for this year’s Lighted Christmas Parade and the lighting of the city Christmas tree at the Kerr County Courthouse grounds.
Visitors/Citizen Forum
During the citizen’s forum offered at the start of the meeting, Mario Garcia asked city officials to again rearrange the City Council chamber to allow more room for the public to sit, without the COVID-distancing barriers, and allow more interaction with the city staff who attend. He said it sends the wrong message to citizens who want to be there.
Peggy McKay asked that as the 2021-22 budget process proceeds, that citizens get to examine each department’s proposed budget, and ask questions, as city staff and council are doing the same. She asked for this, assuming council and city staff already has access to that paperwork; and was told council doesn’t have this information yet either.
Distribution of that level of budget information was estimated at July 20.
McKay said, “We’re going to have fun at the end of the budget, with the questions all bunched up.”
Martha Hix, a resident of Cypress Street, announced again the July 3 “Bike Parade” in the Bluebell neighborhood in celebration of Independence Day. The parade starts at 9 a.m. outside Trinity Baptist Church and is expected to be led by a Kerrville Fire Department fire engine.
Jerry Wolf told council he is totally against the proposed work on the Sidney Baker Bridge using Texas Department of Transportation funds. Narrower lanes will lead to more vehicular accidents, he said, and endanger pedestrians. He said the announced steps in the project are creating a “circular problem.” He protested details only being presented in a council workshop; and asked that the city request return of Kerrville’s packet from TxDOT, and that Kerrville officials be transparent and schedule a public hearing, with details of the proposed work.
Wolf said only a contract with an engineering company was presented and approved in open session, a statement disputed by Councilwoman Kim Clarkson. She said this is a multi-element proposition with pieces all over town; and the only thing they’ve done is send a proposed contract to TxDOT with other multiple parts.
“If it comes back in October to council, all parts will be reviewed then,” she said, adding decisions may be made then, not now; and this is the not the end of the project line.
Councilman Roman Garcia followed her immediately, claiming she had stated opinions, not facts. And an exchange followed between them with Clarkson saying her remarks were all facts; and he should tell what part of her remarks he thought were opinions.
Mayor Blackburn stopped this exchange and asked they move the meeting along to the consent agenda.
Upcoming events
City of Kerrville Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus announced at the start of the meeting that the public is invited to be part of a family night at the city’s Olympic Pool when a “Dive-In Movie” night is offered there Friday, July 2.
