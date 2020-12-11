‘Couch Potato’ concert to benefit STB&TC

Three-time Grammy Award-winner musician Joe Posada, a COVID-19 survivor and convalescent plasma donor, will be the headliner at the first-ever Couch Potato Ball on Friday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
The stay-at-home virtual gala is sponsored by The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation, with proceeds to benefit the organization’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. The Foundation raises funds and awareness for the San Antonio-based BioBridge Global family of nonprofits, which includes the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, QualTex Laboratories and GenCure.
Donations will assist with the extra costs associated with the promotion and operational expenses (including supplies) needed to host blood drives at large-scale venues allowing for proper social distancing. Donations also assist with efforts to create, recruit donors for and expand the convalescent plasma program. Convalescent plasma has been collected by the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center since the spring of 2020, for transfusion to those fighting severe cases of COVID-19.
Tickets for the virtual event and prize drawings were available at BloodnTissueFoundation.org/ball.
Each event ticket includes:
• A $20 gift card from Pizza Hut;
• A specially designed Couch Potato Ball T-shirt, and;
• A holiday jazz concert by Joe Posada.
Tickets for three prize packages, each valued at more than $1,500, are available on the website as well. All ticket sales ended Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 11:30 p.m.
The concert is sponsored by the City of San Antonio Aviation Department as part of its SAT Live Performing Arts program, which in recent months has helped area nonprofits spread awareness and connect potential donors to their mission.
Posada will include some of his own story, since he and his wife both contracted COVID-19 and she was given a convalescent plasma transfusion during her hospitalization. Both have recovered and have gone on to donate convalescent plasma.
A native of San Antonio, Posada is known for his fusion of jazz and Tejano music. He is the founder and CEO of his own record label, Baby Dude Records, has produced multiple albums every year since its inception in 2004, as well as earning nine consecutive Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations.
His first Latin Grammy came in 2012 for “Algo esta Pasando.” Other honors include 2005 Tejano R.O.O.T.S. Hall of Fame inductee, seven Tejano Music Awards, eight Academy of Tejano Artists & Musicians Awards, 2008 Premios a la Música Latina “Best Latin Jazz Trio,” 2013 Latin Grammy with David Lee Garza’s “Just Friends,” and 2014 Latin Grammy with Jimmy Gonzalez’s “Forever Mazz.”
