Hill Country Charity Ball Association, Inc. is now accepting applications from local non-profit organizations that would like to be the recipient of the 35th annual Hill Country Charity Ball.
All requests must be in writing and postmarked by Wednesday, June 30.
Applicants should submit a detailed description of their project and or program plus the amount requested. Each request should include an organizational background, structure overview, the organization’s purpose and objectives, financial statements, amount and specific intended use of funds requested.
The HCCBA does not fund salaries, operating expenses or related administrative costs.
All applications should be submitted to Markie Atkission, Hill Country Charity Ball, P.O. Box 291933, Kerrville, TX 78029.
For details regarding the application process or funding, contact Atkission further at (210) 857-2001 or email markieatkission@gmail.com.
