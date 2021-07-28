Kerrville Police Department officers recovered two vehicles stolen over the weekend, according to KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, public informations officer.
According to Lamb, both a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and 1994 Jeep Wrangler were reported stolen on Friday, July 23.
The Silverado was reportedly taken fro the 2600 block of Singing Wind, while the Jeep was allegedly taken from the 1100 block of Nancy Beth.
“Both the Chevrolet and the Jeep were left unlocked with keys inside them. Both stolen vehicles were entered into state and national databases as stolen and posted on social media so citizens could keep an eye out for them,” Lamb said.
After posting photos of the stolen vehicles on social media, Lamb said KPD officers received two calls regarding possible sightings of the stolen Jeep in the area of Harper Rd. on Saturday, July 24 at 1:50 p.m., however, the vehicle was not located.
“At about 5:03 p.m., KPD officers were patrolling in the 800 block of Harper road when they located the stolen Jeep parked behind a church,” Lamb said. “The Jeep was occupied by Briton Ray Satterwhite, 23. He was detained.”
Lamb said the Jeep had been driven behind the church and parked between the building and a retaining wall “in an apparent attempt to hide it from view.”
“The front and rear license plates had been altered with a black marker, changing the ‘3’ to an ‘8’,” Lamb said. “Officers processed the Jeep and found a bag that contained the suspect’s wallet and a glass smoking bong that contained a substance that showed a positive reaction for the presence of methamphetamine in a field test.”
Lamb said the catalytic converter had been cut from the Jeep. The soft top, doors and seat covers had also been removed, and several other items were missing or damaged.
“Additionally, several items were found inside the Jeep, and officers were able to determine that these items had been in the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado when it was stolen,” Lamb said. “On Monday, July 26, 2021, KPD Criminal Investigations Unit investigators recovered the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado in Gillespie County. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.”
Satterwhite was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 in an amount under one gram, Lamb said. He was taken to the Kerr County Jail, where he remains in custody, pending bonds totaling $50,000.
The investigation is ongoing, Lamb said, and additional charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.