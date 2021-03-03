Kerrville City Council received detailed reports from department heads on city response to the recent ice/snow storm; and approved the Police Department’s purchase of Taser devices.
City’s response,
severe winter weather
Kerrville Fire Chief Eric Maloney started the Power Point presentations with his final report on the winter storm after the Feb. 11 warnings, and highest impacts Feb. 14-15. He said the city got above freezing only on Feb. 17.
They had already streamlined communications, he said, with briefings for three days, one or two per day. The Emergency Operations Center was activated Feb. 16, remaining open through Feb. 19 when the rolling outages stopped, five days after the first snow.
Their missions were street conditions; shelter operations, nursing homes, food and water, and communications operations.
Maloney said shelters demobilized Feb. 19; and reported they checked on at least four nursing homes, including New Haven where a ceiling collapse forced some residents to be moved. They also were provided non-potable water to flush toilets.
There were water outages at Hilltop Village, Keystone, the Summit, Mt. Wesley and Comanche Trace; and 95 5-gallon plastic-lined buckets of water were delivered, a total of 1,750 gallons of water.
He said the Meals on Wheels program volunteers delivered extra meals to their recipients the Friday before the storm.
He emphasized the benefits of “neighbor helping neighbor.”
McCall said PD officers handled 6,857 phone calls, including 1,224 through 9-1-1; and responded to 1,261 calls for service to shut off people’s water.
The Fire Department responded to 547 calls, more than 25 times the usual, and aided at 40-50 others with a heavy brush truck for traction and towing.
Stuart Barron said the Street Department started that week on 12-hour shifts, and operated for eight days and nights as needed, but later during that time on shorter shifts for employees.
Ashlea Boyle gave the Parks Department report (see page 1); and for the EOC, said they answered more than 1,000 calls. It was, overall, a true team effort, she said.
Stuart Cunyus, public information officer, said after they got the first warning Feb. 11, he sent out more than 77 press releases, relying on Facebook posts to be shared by the city, Police Department and Kerrville Public Utility Board.
Public Comment
Mary Ellen Summerlin said the work described in the above reports made her proud, that it was an amazing job of strong people adapting fragile infrastructure by problem-solving. She noted the fast turn-around time in which the water department fixed treatment so as to rescind the “boil water” notice.
Taser devices, KPD
Police Chief Matt McCall got council’s unanimous approval of the purchase of 60 Taser “electronic control devices” and training from Axon Enterprise, Inc., through a BuyBoard contract, for a total price not to exceed $191,480.60.
McCall called them “less than lethal devices.”
McCall said the price is the best they could find through BuyBoard; and includes batteries, docking stations, holsters, replacement close-quarter and stand-off cartridges, three master instructor school vouchers, a Taser 7 instructor course, online training content access and five-year warranties on equipment.
After initial training, one or more Kerrville PD officers will become trainers for future PD personnel.
Comanche Trace Ranch
agreement
Council voted again, unanimously, to amend and renew their agreement with Comanche Trace Ranch and Golf Club for the seventh time. The city has had such an agreement since 1999.
This amendment extends the agreement another 20 years, providing for an updated concept plan and brings applicable regulatory codes to modern standards.
The concept plan now foresees build-out of the property, with 1,300 more housing units (an average of 65 per year), to add to the current approximately 700 residential properties and platted lots.
Downtown, Community
Development Block Grant
Under the consent agenda and with no discussion, council approved selecting Kimley-Horn engineering service to assist the city in its application for funding and project implementation of a contract, if awarded, from the 2021 Texas Capital Fund Downtown Revitalization/Main Street Program, of the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program.
The program is under the Texas Department of Agriculture, Office of Rural Affairs.
The city staff evaluated multiple submittals and recommended this engineering selection.
This project falls under downtown revitalization, part of the Kerrville 2050 Plan, and “promotes a walkable, usable, uniform and pedestrian-oriented public space linking downtown to surrounding neighborhoods through streetscape elements, access, connections and crossings.”
Emergency Management
Performance Grant
Also as part of the Consent Agenda, council approved the 2021 Emergency Management Performance Grant terms and conditions, essential for building and sustaining critical capabilities for disaster preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation. In Texas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is responsible for coordinating state and federal resources to assist local governments.
The agenda said the city’s Emergency Management applies for and receives the annual EMPC from the state for 50 percent of the Emergency Management Coordinator’s salary and affiliated training. This grant is calculated into the budget process.
COVID update
Maloney reported as of Feb. 22, 86 active virus cases, and 80 deaths; and said Peterson Regional Medical Center had created a waiting list process for vaccinations. He said the first shots were scheduled Feb. 25 for pre-registered people; but they might not be given on that date, due to no deliveries of the vaccine. The second option would be at HEB on March 4.
