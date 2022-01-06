The Dog Park located at Lehmann-Monroe Park, 200 Park Lane, will be closed beginning Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 for maintenance. The closure will last approximately two weeks.
The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will be turning ballfield Nos. 2 and 3 at Singing Wind Park, 2112 Singing Wind Drive, into a temporary dog park during this time.
Please note that all dog park rules will apply to the temporary park. Thank you for your patience as we make improvements to our parks. We apologize for any inconvenience.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
