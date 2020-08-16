The Republican Women of Kerr County will host its August meeting on Aug. 21 at the Inn of the Hills in Kerrville, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
They will be honoring Sheriff Hierholzer’s 40-year career in law enforcement.
Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite at rwkc.eventbrite.com – with the option of credit card payment or by check.
Those paying by check should mail their checks to: RWKC, P.O. Box 293711, Kerrville, TX 78029. Checks must be received by Friday, Aug. 14.
Due to COVID-19, they will be practicing social distancing; and it is requested that all attending wear their masks prior to being seated at their tables.
Lunch will be plated rather than buffet style.
During Hierholzer’s career, he has received the following commendations: in 1990, the Governor’s Award for Crime Victim’s Assistance; FBI Academy for Contribution to the Death Investigation Course; Appreciation Award as Instructor, Kerrville Police Department Academy; Kerr County Service Pins, 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years; Kerr County Sheriff’s Department Most Dedicated Officer; Kerr County Sheriff’s Department Officer of the Year, 1997; and also numerous letters of commendation for various criminal investigations.
Kellie Early, vice president of programs for Republican Women of Kerr County, said, “Sheriff Hierholzer is a true professional in his field. We are excited to honor his many years of service to Kerr County.”
