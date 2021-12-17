As the holiday season continues, the Volunteer Services Council at Kerrville State Hospital is seeking cash donations from area residents to provide gifts for the KSH’s 220 patients, who also are looking forward to the Christmas season.
Caryn Talarico, director of community relations at KSH, said they need the support of the community in the early weeks of December.
“It’s that wonderful time of year when we have the chance to make the holidays special for someone else,” Talarico said.
The hospital strives to aid in the recovery of their patients who suffer with major mental illnesses and need the safety, structure and resources of an inpatient setting as they journey to recovery.
The VCS is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to help KSH patients by providing resources and items that cannot be purchased with state-appropriated funds. As this includes gifts of any kind, and the supplies needed for holiday celebrations, the VCS is looking for families and businesses to “adopt a patient” or “sponsor a unit” for Christmas.
A $25 donation to “adopt a patient” will provide a gift for them to open on Christmas morning as well as inspire hope and continued faith on their path to recovery, Talarico said.
A donation of $150 to “sponsor a unit” will provide a Christmas party with a special meal and holiday fun for one of the hospital’s nine units.
Last year, all nine units were gifted with sponsors’ donations, and they look forward to being as fortunate this year.
Talarico said any contributions will be appreciated, as every donation makes a difference, and has a direct, positive impact on patient life.
Micah Wrase is the current president of the VSC board with three other officers and seven other board members.
Make donation checks payable to “Volunteer Services Council” and mail to: Volunteer Services Council, Kerrville State Hospital, 721 Thompson Dr., Kerrville, TX 78028.
She said they rely completely on charitable donations to provide gifts for the patients while they are in the hospital’s care.
For more information about KSH, contact the KSH Community Relations office at 896-2211, ext. 6269; or visit their website at www.kerrvillevsc. org, and look for the “donate” tab, to give a gift using a credit card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.