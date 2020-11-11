Candidates for Kerrville City Council ended their respective campaigns, following a six-month delay due to COVID-19 restrictions, when residents chose to return Mayor Bill Blackburn and Place 3 Councilwoman Judy Eychner to their seats, but selected local businesswoman Brenda Hughes to replace incumbent Delayne Sigerman in Place 4 during last week’s General Election that saw a jaw-dropping 73 percent of registered voters head to the polls overall.
More than 10,000 voters cast ballots in the Municipal Election, which was moved from May and coupled with the state’s General Election.
Blackburn garnered 5,785 of those votes to defeat challenger David Barker, who received 4,841 votes in his favor.
Eychner earned 60.92 percent of the total vote with 6,225 ballots cast in her favor over challenger Roman Garcia, a local teenager, who received 3,993.
Hughes upset Sigerman, earning 65.89 percent of the vote with 6,447 votes to Sigerman’s 3,993.
Sigerman was elected to council after running unopposed in 2018 and has been active within the community since moving to Kerrville in 2007 with her family.
Following the election, Sigerman wished Hughes the best of luck and promised to remain active in service to the community.
“There are interesting dynamics which occur throughout campaigning like getting to know new people, like my opponent Brenda Hughes and others, having the support of so many friends and acquaintances, visiting and learning about unfamiliar organizations such as Kerrville Pets Alive! and finding out running unopposed was more fun. But all that aside, the voters have spoken and a new person will get to give her opinions and ideas. I know she will be treated with respect and courtesy as I was back in May of 2018 by the best city staff a city could have,” Sigerman said. “I am so proud of what this Council has accomplished and even more proud I was afforded the opportunity to be part of that. I wish our new councilmember all the best and there is a good chance this is ‘farewell for now,’ but not goodbye for me.”
Both Blackburn and Eychner sang Sigerman’s praises, said they will miss her on council, but are also excited about the future of Kerrville and working with Hughes.
“Delayne has been a super councilperson. She has great ideas and is a good thinker,” Eychner said. “We are going to miss her.”
Blackburn said: “Delayne is passionate, smart and someone who digs into the details and has played a tremendous role in our success. She will be missed on council, but we also know that Brenda brings different strengths and experience. It’s incumbent upon us already on council to respect her and welcome her.”
Brenda Hughes
Hughes said the fact that she won the seat on council came as a surprise, after the long wait for results and seeing the two other incumbents had been re-elected. “It hasn’t hit me yet.”
Hughes said she had been asked to run for council for more than five years, but never thought it was time.
“For some reason, I felt like this was the right time and I decided to run,” Hughes said.
Hughes and her husband, Buzzie, own and operate Buzzie’s BBQ, for which Hughes is responsible for the finances and operations.
“I handle everything from payroll to accounts payable and making sure we have more coming in that we have going out,” Hughes said. “Buzzie takes care of making sure we get people coming in the door and I make sure the doors stay open.”
While she has not served in city government to-date, Hughes has been very active in multiple organizations, but understands that becoming a member of the Kerrville City Council will be much different.
“The first thing I want to make clear is that I am looking forward to working with them on council. I will bring a different dynamic, but I am also a rational, reasonable, logical listener,” Hughes said. “I’m interested in dipping my toe in the water and learning how our city works.”
Hughes said Councilpersons Gary Cochrane and Kim Clarkson have already reached out to her to schedule lunch meetings, while Blackburn and Eychner both planned to do so as well.
“We’re just going to get to know each other a little bit,” Hughes said.
Bill Blackburn
Running for mayor in 2018 was Blackburn’s first foray into the world of politics. He is a retired Baptist minister and has lived in Kerrville for more than 36 years. So after serving as mayor for two years, half of which was during a pandemic, he said seeing the support of his service be appreciated by citizens in re-electing him was special.
“It was very gratifying. You also realize that it is harder to run as an incumbent than a fresh face as we were in 2018,” Blackburn said. “There were a great number of people who told us through their votes that they like what we are doing. That is quite an honor and very humbling.”
Speaking just two days after the election, Blackburn said his goal in running again is to finish the many projects that are in process.
“We have been building momentum. We’ve gotten a lot done, but there are still things that need our attention,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn said his focus will remain on the further implementation of the Kerrville2050 plan, which was adopted as he was taking office.
“There are more than 400 action steps in that plan (Kerrville2050) and we’ve already implemented almost 200 of them,” Blackburn said.
Additionally, Blackburn said other areas of focus include growth and maintenance.
“Beyond that, I think there are some key things we can do in economic development, with an emphasis on infrastructure,” Blackburn said. “Another one that is very important to me is preservation of the natural beauty of the area. We are growing. We’re changing, but if we don’t care for the beauty of this area then we are not good stewards. People are attracted to the area and come here because of the natural beauty of the area.”
Judy Eychner
Eychner also is a novice when it comes to politics and is currently as successful realtor. As she watched the election results roll in, with most of the votes being reported through early voting, she said she was moved by the support of the voters.
“It means a lot to me. It’s just rewarding to know that people have paid attention and that they are pleased with what we have done so far,” Eychner said. “It is really humbling to know that people have put that much faith and trust in us.”
Eychner said she also is focused on implementing the Kerrville2050 plan.
“With Mark McDaniel at the helm, he will make sure that we do that, but it is vitally important,” Eychner said. “I believe that the plans and projects that we have put in place based on the plan have helped us gain the momentum we are currently experiencing.”
Also during her next term, Eychner said one of her top priorities will be to finally establish a new public safety building that will house both the Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Fire Department administration.
“This is something that is badly needed,” Eychner said. “We have outgrown our police station facility and we are currently leasing space for fire administration.”
Another priority, Eychner said, is focus on new possibilities for the Kerrville Municipal Airport.
“We’ve got a diamond in the rough out there. We’ve begun to polish it, but there is a lot of potential out there,” Eychner said.
With regard to Hughes, Eychner said she looks forward to working with her and helping her get acclimated.
“We have all been working together for two years. We have a responsibility and an obligation to help her feel welcomed and get her caught up on where we are with what we are doing,” Eychner said.
Of her challenger, Eychner said she was very impressed with the 19-year-old.
“He called me about 10 o’clock on election night and was very gracious and conceded and wished me well,” Eychner said. “I just want to say that wherever that young man is headed, with some education and some experience, and I hope a mentor, I think we are going to see good things come from him.”
