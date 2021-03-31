Kerr County residents who suffered damages to their properties during the extreme February winter storm may be eligible to receive financial assistance to help them in their repair, rebuild and recovery process.
In an effort to let citizens know of some of the resources that might be available to them, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas provided the following information:
USDA Resources Available for Storm Damage Sufferers
Farmers/Ranchers:
The United States Department of Agriculture offers an array of disaster assistance program for farmers/ ranchers and they are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center. To find the local center, visit https://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app.
“Eligibility and program rules may differ by county. For instance, what’s considered a temporary fix in one county may be considered a permanent fix in another,” Thomas said.
For more information about resources for farmers and ranchers, visit www.farmers.gov/connect/blog/disaster-planning-and-assistance/usda-offers-disaster-assistance-producers-facing.
Other USDA Programs:
Other Kerr County residents may benefit in their lengthy recovery process from alternative USDA programs:
• Individual homeowners who earn very low income, may apply for USDA Single Family Housing Repair Loans and Grants. The grants are restricted to eligible applicants who are 62 years or older.
Texas is participating in a pilot program that increases the program limits to $10,000 for grants and $40,000 for loans -- offering a combined total of $50,000 in assistance, in addition to other changes, Thomas noted.
For more information, visit: https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-family-housing-repair-loans-grants.
• For public infrastructure, the USDA offers an “Emergency Community Water Assistance Grant” to help eligible rural communities of 10,000 residents or fewer make repairs to their community water system that suffered a significant decline in water quality or quantity due to the storm event. For more information, visit: Emergency Community Water Assistance Grants | Rural Development (usda.gov). Additionally, the USDA coordinates across its rural development portfolio to work with existing borrowers who have suffered damage from the storm in order to help their recovery and, where applicable, potentially restructure their existing debt.
• For community facilities, USDA offers a direct loan and grant program to supply funds to the long-term recovery from the winter storm. The program can support a variety of projects for essential facilities that may have been damaged by the disaster or to better handle future emergency situations. Examples include equipment, such as generators, vehicles, replace/repair damages, and more. For more on this USDA resource, visit: Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program | Rural Development (usda.gov).
