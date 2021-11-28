The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has announced the winners of the 2021 Holiday Lighted Parade have been selected.
The Holiday Lighted Parade and Courthouse Lighting Ceremony took place on Saturday, Nov. 20 in downtown Kerrville. Grand Marshal for the evening Clifton Fifer led the parade as thousands of spectators lined Water Street and Earl Garrett Street to view the 85 spectacular parade entries and kick off the holiday season in the Hill Country.
Parade entries included a variety of businesses, non-profits, marching units, youth groups and festive automobiles. All entrants were judged on creativity, illumination, overall appearance, and holiday spirit.
In the Non-Profit Group category, Hill Country Home School Association was awarded first prize.
In the Commercial Group category, HCTC was awarded first prize.
In the Marching Group category, the Tivy High School Marching Band was awarded first prize.
In the Youth Group category, West Kerr County Youth Sports was awarded first prize.
Each winning group will be awarded a cash prize of $150.
During this Holiday season, be sure to visit “Light the Island” on Tranquility Island with your friends and family. The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has decorated the trees of Tranquility Island with Christmas lights in an effort to bring the holiday spirit to Louise Hays Park and the River Trail. This project will be phased over the next several years and the goal is to eventually light the entire island of trees (within reason) from the Tranquility Island bridge to the Lemos Street Bridge.
The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department extended gratitude to all others who made this parade a success, including the Grand Marshal Fifer, Master of Ceremonies Justin McClure, our generous sponsor Crenwelge Motors, our judges, the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation for assisting with the live stream, and Broadway Bank for sponsoring the Courthouse Lighting ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.