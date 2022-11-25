Governor Greg Abbott announced last week that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19.

 "The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals," said Governor Abbott. "I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state."

