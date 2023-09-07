Applications are currently being accepted for the City of Kerrville’s Main Street Advisory Board.
The Main Street Advisory Board serves in an advisory capacity to the mayor and city council and assists other city boards and commissions and city staff to further goals and objectives of the city, including goals and objectives of the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan and other long-range plans adopted by the city.
In addition, the Main Street Advisory Board:
• Provides for the achievement of the Texas Main Street Program goals and criteria for the preservation and revitalization of the historic downtown;
• Serves as a unifying factor to encourage area merchants and building owners to reinvest in downtown;
• Creates positive change for downtown to ensure the success of the Main Street Program by identifying and mobilizing resources, building volunteer support, developing new leadership, and maintaining clear focus on the needs and opportunities for the downtown area.
Applications are available online on the city’s website at https://kerrvilletx. gov/957/Boards-Commissions, or by dropping by the city secretary’s office in city hall.
For more information, contact City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at (830) 258-1117 or Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina at (830) 258-1118, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
