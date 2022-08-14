During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-23 school year. As a result, Kerrville ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility.
Starting on August 15, 2022, Kerrville ISD will begin distributing letters and applications to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals and return the completed form to any school office or the Child Nutrition Office, located at 1313 Stadium Drive in Kerrville.
The application will determine a child’s eligibility for free and reduced-price meals and may assist in the determination of eligibility for other state or federal benefits. Only one application needs to be completed per household. Schools will notify the household of the child’s eligibility. The Texas Department of Agriculture administers school nutrition programs in Texas and offers an eligibility calculator at www.SquareMeals.org/ProgramEligibility.
Decisions regarding payment for school meals are made at the national-government level, not by the school nutrition team or TDA. The dedicated staff at Kerrville ISD-Child Nutrition Department is looking forward to serving healthy, balanced meals to students in the new school year. These meals, whether paid, free, or reduced-price, offer a good source of nutrition for children.
Criteria for free and
reduced-price meal benefits
The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:
Income eligibility
1. Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels.
2. Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.
3. Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster.
4. Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start.
Program application
For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out free and reduced-price meal application and return it to any Kerrville ISD campus or the Child Nutrition Department at 1313 Stadium Drive, Kerrville.
Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:
1. Names of all household members.
2. Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member.
3. Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number.”
4. Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct.
Categorical or program
participant eligibility
Kerrville ISD is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. Kerrville ISD-Child Nutrition Department will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should, can contact Kerrville ISD-Child Nutrition Department at (830) 257-2215.
Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact Kerrville ISD-Child Nutrition Department at (830) 257-2215.
Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.
Determining eligibility
Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, Child Nutrition Department Melissa Aguilera will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the reviewing official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the reviewing official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Kerrville ISD- Jarrett Jachade, Assistant Superintendent/ Business Services, 1009 Barnett St., Kerrville, Tx. 78028.
Unexpected circumstances
If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.
For media, contact Kerrville ISD- Lauren Jette, Public Relations (830) 257-2200, ext. 1025.
In the operation of child feeding programs, no child will be discriminated against because of race, sex, color, national origin, age, or disability. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
USDA nondiscrimination
statement
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: https://www.usda.gov/oascr/how-to-file-a-program-discrimination-complaint, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda. gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.