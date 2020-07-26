Antlers preparing for uncertain athletics future

While clouds of uncertainty swirl around the startup of Tivy’s 2020 football season, and other Fall sports activities as well, one thing is a certainty, and that is the preparation phase.
Tivy’s summer strength and conditioning program resumed at Antler Stadium on July 13 after having shut down earlier in the month when coronaviurus cases spiked across Texas. The shutdown was part of UIL recommendations for such programs which have traditionally been used to help jumpstart athletes as school sports activities approach in August.
Of course, if 2020 was simply another normal year, things would get underway Monday, Aug. 3 with football practices as well as volleyball and cross country, in addition to marching band and all the other elements related to Fall sports across the state.
But with the year going down in history as anything but normal, Tivy’s summer program has strived to stay on the road to as normal as can be.
“We have followed UIL protocols. Our coaches have done a good job of setting things up, disinfecting, spraying, and wiping things down. There were several things we had to arrange differently, but by being flexible and planning as best we could, there have been few ups and downs,” said Tivy head football coach and KISD athletic director David Jones.
“Our kids have done great. They have been consistent in showing up to work out, and we had numbers that were actually an increase from the past. They were bigger, faster, and quicker made good gains,” said Jones.
Summer workouts conclude Wednesday and Thursday with the traditional 50x40s runs, then a week off is on the calendar before more formal practices begin in earnest.
“We’re all sort of in no-man’s-land, but right now we’re moving forward,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.