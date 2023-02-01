Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.
Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, Abbott said the multi-agency effort has led to over 345,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 24,000 criminal arrests, with more than 21,000 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized more than 356 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.
Texas has also bused more than 9,100 migrants to our nation's capital since April, over 5,200 migrants to New York City since Aug. 5, more than 1,500 migrants to Chicago since Aug. 31, and more than 890 migrants to Philadelphia since Nov. 15, Abbott said.
“Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies,” Abbott said.
Abbott spoke with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto recently and said President Biden is intentionally misleading Americans by falsely representing the ongoing border crisis and record levels of illegal immigrants coming across the border from more than 140 countries. Abbott also discussed the Biden administration’s plan of essentially granting parolee status to 30,000 people a month, which will encourage even more illegal crossings into the country.
“What the Biden Administration is doing is flat-out contrary to federal law,” said Governor Abbott. “Federal law does not allow this mass parolee process—it requires a president, the executive branch, to issue parole on only a case-by-case basis. So, the State of Texas filed a lawsuit to put a stop to this program by the Biden Administration because it is clearly, unequivocally, against the law.”
DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez joined Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo to discuss the staggering number of gotaways into the U.S. and record-level migrant apprehensions at the southern border. Despite the winter months in past years representing a slowdown in illegal border crossings, the current border crisis shows no sign of easing and is expected to only get worse in the spring and summer months, Olivarez said.
“The gotaways have always been concerning to us, because these are the individuals who have been able to sneak by law enforcement and have made it into the interior, and we don’t know where they are at,” said Lt. Olivarez. “We’ve encountered individuals on ranches who are gang members and those with criminal histories of sex crimes and other violent criminal acts. This border crisis is not slowing down.”
The Texas National Guard’s drone pilot training course qualifies soldiers to fly drones in an operational capacity. The Texas National Guard utilizes the pilots’ skills to assist law enforcement partners in detecting and tracking illegal activity for Operation Lone Star.
Abbott said a specialized Texas National Guard team, known as a flex team, recently assisted with the apprehension of more than 20 illegal immigrants in La Joya. The flex team uses assets such as law enforcement helicopters and the trigger system, a thermal system that helps locate individual body signatures to locate illegal immigrants, Abbott said.
