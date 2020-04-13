Tivy’s Thompson awarded BEC scholarship

Ten area students were recently selected as recipients of the Bandera Electric Cooperative Scholarship, an award of $2,500 for the 2020-2021 school year.
The scholarship is offered to full-time students attending any accredited four-year university, junior college or Texas Education Agency-approved technical trade school that offers an associate degree.
The 10 recipients are:
• Dakota Bohannan—Utopia High School;
• Shelby Freeman—Texas Tech University Health Science Center;
• Zachary Lyman—Homeschool;
• Ashley McDonald—Utopia High School;
• Hollie Polk—Bandera High School;
• Madeline Sharp—Comfort High School;
• Kendall Thompson—Tivy High School;
• Jamie Whalen—Bandera High School;
• Brianna Williamson—Champion High School, and;
• Shelby Wilson—Medina High School.
The New Braunfels Area Community Foundation selected the winners through an anonymous process based on a written essay, financial necessity and participation in community and school activities.
The scholarship program was established by BEC in 1998 to encourage and assist in educational pursuits of its members and their immediate families. Since then, BEC has awarded more than $240,000 in scholarships. As a cooperative, BEC is guided by the seven cooperative principles, which include Education, Training and Information.
