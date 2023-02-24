by Richard Lee

Governor Greg Abbott laid out seven emergency items during his state of the state address on Thursday, allowing measures relating to these topics to be taken up and passed prior to the constitutional prohibition against passing legislation in the first 60 days of a session. Abbott tagged bills relating to property tax reform, border security, fentanyl, ending COVID restrictions, school choice, school safety, and bail reform.  Monday, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick laid out a list of 30 priority bills and the governor's emergency issues are well represented among them.

