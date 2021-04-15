Kerr County Sheriff’s Office narcotics and warrant teams arrested two individuals on drug and weapons charges over a period of a two-day operation between March 30-31.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, Rebecca Kelly Hutton, 35, of Kerrville, was arrested on March 30 in the 100 block of Amelia Court on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 gm., Leitha said.
“Ms. Hutton was also found in possession of prescription drugs, ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm, all within a Drug Free Zone,” Leitha said.
Hutton was released on March 31 on a $35,000 surety bond.
According to Leitha, Victor Barron Montanez, 45, of Kerrville, was arrested on March 31 in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on a charge of manufacture of a controlled substance between 4-200 gm., for 14 grams of methamphetamine.
“Upon further search, KCSO narcotics investigators discovered an additional 45 grams of methamphetamine, a large quantity of cash and equipment for drug distribution, as well as additional paraphernalia,” Leitha said.
Montanez was released on March 31 on a $55,000 surety bond.
“The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office will continue our work to disrupt drug supply chains that harm our residents and community at large,” Leitha said. “Our investigators do outstanding work every single day to reduce the drug threat on Kerr County streets. We will continue to seek out and arrest drug dealers at every level.”
