Calling all Chihuahuas and their owners.
Kerrville Pets Alive!, along with Blue Oak Trading Company, will host a “Chis and Nachos” fundraising event planned for Saturday, May 5 from 4-6 p.m. at Blue Oak Trading Company, located at 1834 Junction Hwy.
The event will raise funds and awareness for a breed that frequently ends up impounded at Kerr County animal shelters.
“Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes are small dogs that are very loyal to their owners and become fearful and misunderstood when they enter a chaotic shelter environment. This behavior often poses a challenge when promoting their adoption into new homes,” said Karen Johnson, KPA! dog rescue coordinator. “KPA! works with the Kerr County Animal Services staff to help calm and socialize these dogs to ready them for new homes.”
KPA! invites Chihuahua owners and pets of all sizes to attend this fun, educational event. We hope attendees can share helpful information about Chihuahua care. Festive Cinco de Mayo attire welcomed. Refreshments, food and music will be on hand for guests.
Attending dogs need to be leashed and preferably spayed, neutered and vaccinated for safety. Blue Oak has a wonderful dog park.
