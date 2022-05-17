Four of the five directors of the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District will be on the Nov. 7 general election ballot because of the redrawing of precinct boundaries after the 2020 census.
“Our organization charter says when the county’s four precinct lines are redrawn after a census, then our representatives of the four precincts must stand for election,” HGWD general manager Gene Williams said.
Currently Precinct 1 is represented by Tom Jones, Precinct 2 by Chris Childs, Precinct 3 by Ann Peay and Precinct 4 by Jeepers Ragsdale.
Filing is done at the Headwaters office at 125 Lehman Dr. Filing deadline will be Aug. 26.
