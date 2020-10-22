Social media posts have fueled confusion at polls after it was determined a Kerr County voter received an incorrect ballot for the 2020 General Election that did not include candidates for the Kerrville City Council.
Nadene Alford, Kerr County chief deputy and elections coordinator, confirmed that a single voter received an incorrect ballot. In that instance, Alford said, the voter was provided with a provisional ballot for the municipal election only.
“We’ve only had one person, yesterday, that was in precinct 109 that received the wrong ballot,” Alford said Saturday afternoon. “I voted her provisionally on the city election.”
Alford said this particular voter’s provisional ballot will count toward the final tally just as the original one will.
However, Alford encouraged voters to inspect their respective ballots on both sides. For all City of Kerrville voters, Alford said Kerrville City Council candidates are printed on the back side of the ballot.
“City voters will need to turn the ballot over,” Alford said. “The candidates for the city race are printed on the back.”
Early voting continues at the Hill Country Youth Event Center Monday through Saturday through Oct. 30.
