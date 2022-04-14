Schreiner University’s Theatre Department will present an original comedy produced by The Flag Is Up.
“Two Left Feet” is a two-act comedy that opens at the Hanszen Studio Theatre on Friday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee on May 1, at 2:30 p.m.
Following the success of “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Contemporary Classics,” The Flag Is Up, the Theatre program’s production company is focusing all its talent and energy on this funny and high-energy show.
All shows are free to attend and open to the public.
Set in a ballet academy in California, “Two Left Feet” follows an awkward young businesswoman as she attempts to become a dancer. A complete lack of talent and a ruthless choreographer stand in the way of her dreams.
Fourteen Schreiner University students make up the cast and chorus of the show. Likewise, the production team includes many talented Schreiner artists. Two Left Feet’s director, Jeff Cunningham enthusiastically lists University collaborations and contributions that are making Two Left Feet a reality. “In addition to the show being fun, working with all these different and talented students and their mentors has been extremely rewarding,” said Cunningham.
Schreiner University’s Songkeeper Learning Community is working with The Flag Is Up to bring original music to the show. Schreiner student and Songkeeper Annalise Schoening, with the help of the Learning Community’s director Bill Muse, is preparing two songs to perform as part of the show. The Songkeepers are looking at the possibility of adding even more songs to the program.
Schreiner freshman Valentina Hernandez will dance a featured solo to one of Schoening’s songs. Hernandez is working with choreographer Heather Cunningham on her dance.
Senior design student Keirstin Pratt is working with Devon McLaughlin from the University Registrar’s office to bring the show’s costumes to life. McLaughlin has costumed for the Flag Is Up for many years. Pratt is leading a group of students in the creation of a costume and prop workroom in the Hanszen Fine Arts Building.
For more information call the theatre office at (830) 792.7274 or contact by e-mail JBCunningham@schreiner.edu.
