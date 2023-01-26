by Richard Lee

The amount that homeowners can write off of the taxable value of their home before assessment would nearly double under the budget proposed by the Senate on Wednesday. SB 1, filed by Senate Finance Committee Chair Senator Joan Huffman of Houston, would increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000 at a cost of $1.8 billion for the state. Another $12 billion has been earmarked for further property tax cuts to be proposed in separate legislation. This makes good on a promise made just one day earlier by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick as he was sworn into his third term in office. "The Governor and the Speaker and the Members, we're going to find a way for long-term property tax relief with the billions of dollars from this surplus, because you come first - it's your money," he said in his inaugural speech before thousands on the north Capitol grounds Tuesday.

