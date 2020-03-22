SAR Ancestors Topic For SAR in March

The March meeting of the Hill Country Chapter began with Compatriot Mike Andrus giving a five minute vingette on his patriot ancestor Lt. Col Stephen Moore.
After introductions Chapter President Robert Smith called on Texas State President-Elect Drake Peddie who took the podium to express how much the Sons of the American revolution meant to him.
Peddie then spoke of his ancestor who was born in the colonies in 1695 and lived to actively fight and be wounded in the Revolutionary War in 1775 at the age of 80.
Next on the agenda was for President-Elect Peddie to swear in the 2020-21 officers of the Hill Country Chapter.
Sworn in officers were President Dr. Robert Smith, Vice-President/Treasurer Bill Sole, Secretary Tom Carswell, Historian W.J.Scott, Registrar Gerald Irion, Chaplain Terry Phillips and Sgt-at-Arms Don Taylor.
The Sons of the American Revolution is made up of men who can trace their ancestry back to involvement in the Revolutionary War.
The next meeting is planned for April 14 in the Events Hall of Rails restaurant at 11:30 a.m.
Prospective members are encouraged to attend and bring information on their parents and grandparents concerning birth, death and date of marriage.
For further information contact Gerald Irion at (469) 585-0959 or W.J.Scott at 792-4842.
