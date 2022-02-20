The Republican Women of Kerr County will host U.S. Representative Chip Roy at the RWKC February General Meeting on Friday, Feb. 18 at the Inn of The Hills.
Roy will provide an update to those in attendance on the happenings in Washington, D.C. and how Republicans can win back D.C.
As a former federal prosecutor, Roy has been a top advisor to many prominent Texas elected officials.
He previously served as chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), staff director of Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) leadership office and senior counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
In Texas, Roy was the First Assistant Attorney General under Ken Paxton and served as a senior advisor to then-Gov. Rick Perry (R-TX).
Roy currently serves on the House Judiciary and Veterans Affairs committees. Roy’s district stretches from south Austin through the Hill Country to downtown San Antonio.
The congressman has spent numerous years outside of politics, including working as an investment banking analyst for NationsBanc Capital Markets, a technology consultant, and as a counsel in the Oil & Gas industry.
Roy also served as the Vice President of Strategy for the Texas Public Policy Foundation. He brings a wealth of public and private sector experience to the House Republican conference.
A dedicated conservative with the track record to prove it, Roy is committed to restoring health care freedom, protecting our borders, defending the sanctity of human life, supporting the men and women of the military, reducing federal spending, and limiting government to promote freedom and opportunity for all Americans.
The Republican Women of Kerr County General Meetings are held the third Friday of every month (with the exception of June, July, and December).
Beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Inn of the Hills, guests are encouraged to attend and hear important topics from various speakers. Topics and speakers range from community to national level.
This event is open to the public, however, interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance by emailing RWKCreservations@ gmail.com or by calling (830) 315-3330. Registration is $20/person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.