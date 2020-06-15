Registration is currently underway for The Salvation Army Kroc Center Victory Sports Youth Indoor Soccer League.
The co-ed league is open to children 3-13 years of age. With the season running June 25-Aug. 16, games will be played on Thursday evenings, with practices on Monday evenings. Player assessments will be held the evening of June 25.
The 3-4 year old division will focus on youth development, teaching fundamentals, motor skills, listening skills and having lots of fun. They will meet once each week for one hour.
Parents can register their children online at www.KerrvilleKroc.org or by visiting the Kerrville Kroc Center, located at 201 Holdsworth Drive. Registration fees are $50 for Kroc/Boys & Girls Club Members, or $60 for potential members. Registration ends June 25.
For additional information, or for those interested in volunteering as a coach or referee, contact Kendall McKenzie, Sports & Recreation Coordinator at 315-5766.
