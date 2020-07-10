The 2020 Business Expo is planned for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8, and booths are available for reservations now.
“Business Expo – Get Connected” returns to the Hill Country Youth Event Center as one of the Chamber’s most popular and well-attended events.
This year’s event is being sponsored by James Avery Artisan Jewelry, and by Peterson Health.
On Friday, Oct. 2, the opening evening of the Expo also will be site of the “First Friday Wine Share” that month.
The hours that first evening will be 5:15-8:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, hours for the Expo will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chamber leaders said booths are filling up fast; and those interested in reserving one should call the Chamber now to choose their location and one of the four levels of sponsorship, Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze.
There is a form online at the Chamber website that can be downloaded; or reservations can be made online over the website.
