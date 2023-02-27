The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department would like to announce that positions are available for appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Board members serve two-year terms. The board assists department leadership with planning and activities related to the Parks and Recreation Department and are appointed by the Kerrville City Council.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets quarterly, or as called, the second Thursday of the month, at 4:30 p.m. The meetings typically last one to two hours, and interested parties must be able to fulfill the meeting commitment. The next regular meeting is scheduled for March 9. Meeting dates are subject to change.
A majority of the board must be residents of the City of Kerrville, and all shall be residents of Kerr County. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board shall constitute an advisory board to the City Council, receive updates from staff, provide appropriate input on projects and master plans regarding park improvement projects, and be active and assist with department programming and special events.
Board members shall include those interested in parks and recreation and those knowledgeable in such matters, including parks, aquatics, tennis, sports facilities, trees and landscaping, marketing, fundraising, and special events.
Members shall also advise the City Council on the development, improvement, equipment, programming, and maintenance of the land and facilities managed by the Parks and Recreation Department. Additionally, the board shall promote cooperation between the City and its citizens, institutions, and agencies interested in recreational activities to secure the most excellent public welfare.
Finally, board members are expected to:
• Advocate for the Parks and Recreation Department;
• Assist with the marketing of Parks and Recreation events, sports leagues, and the usage of the city’s parks and facilities;
• Assist in planning and volunteering for events and programs;
• Assist the Parks and Recreation Department with recruiting volunteers.
Interested parties may submit an application for consideration for appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The application can be found on the city website at www.kerrvilletx.gov. It can be filled out and submitted online or printed and turned in to the city secretary’s office at city hall. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2023 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.