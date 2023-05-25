Community Foundation awards grant for childcare

Summer seems like a relaxing time off of the school schedule with lazy pool days and lots of family time.
However, summer can also prove to be a stressful season for working families in need of childcare. This summer, many Kerrville-area families will have a little help from the Kroc Center, which recently announced the opening an additional 85 spots in its summer childcare program, serving a total of 160 children.
The additional openings were reserved within three hours.
This expansion of capacity at the Kroc Center was made possible, in part, by a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
“We have supported the Kroc Center for many years, and this grant opportunity made a lot of sense to our Board of Trustees,” said Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation. “This grant will accelerate the Kroc’s move towards more high-quality childcare options for local families. It’s our hope that other businesses, foundations, and individuals will support their expansion to meet this urgent community need.”
Local employers, working families, and civic leaders have had growing concerns about the lack of childcare options for Kerr County families. Last fall, the Kerr Economic Development Corporation was tasked with finding creative solutions to strengthen the labor force, by addressing community childcare shortages. It created a Childcare Working Group.
KEDC’s Working Group identified actions such as expanding capacity at existing childcare centers, supporting startup enterprises desiring to open new childcare centers, a childcare alliance to support center directors in refining and strengthening their business models, and increased support for early childcare education apprenticeship programs.
While local employers are experiencing challenges finding, hiring, and retaining employees, childcare centers are having the same hardships. All of the childcare centers interviewed by the Working Group reported staffing as the top issue preventing the ability to expand and serve more working families.
“This phenomenon is unsurprising, given our low unemployment rate of 3.5%,” said Katie Milton Jordan of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation. “With job openings outpacing the number of workers, many sectors are struggling to find sufficient staff, not just childcare. Being staffed up in childcare is essential for a thriving local economy.”
In a tight market, pressure on wages rise. “The Community Foundation grant will allow us to raise hourly wages for our childcare workers,” said Captain Jeremiah Romack, who leads the Kerrville Kroc Center. “The ability to offer competitive compensation helps us recruit and retain workers for this important expansion of services.”
The Kroc Center is finalizing its community needs assessment in the coming weeks. It is hoped that the Center will be able to maintain its 160-children capacity year-round, not just for this summer. To donate, visit https://kerrvillekroc.org/KrocKerrville.
