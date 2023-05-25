Community Foundation awards grant for childcare
local children will benefit from the $30,000 grant recently awarded by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to the local Salvation Army Kroc Center.

Summer seems like a relaxing time off of the school schedule with lazy pool days and lots of family time.

However, summer can also prove to be a stressful season for working families in need of childcare. This summer, many Kerrville-area families will have a little help from the Kroc Center, which recently announced the opening an additional 85 spots in its summer childcare program, serving a total of 160 children.

