Jennifer Wittler has been named executive director of the Kerrville Public School Foundation (KPSF). Wittler comes to KPSF with eight years of high school teaching experience within Kerrville ISD and nine years as an engineer in the electric utility industry. She succeeds Evelyn Nelson, who is retiring after serving six years as executive director.

“I am extremely honored to join the KPSF team to further academic excellence for KISD students,” said Wittler. “Through their teaching grants, student scholarships, Teacher of the Year awards, Shining Star awards and various celebrations, KPSF has shown their enthusiasm and dedication to students, faculty, and staff. I’m excited to support KISD in this capacity.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.