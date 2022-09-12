Jennifer Wittler has been named executive director of the Kerrville Public School Foundation (KPSF). Wittler comes to KPSF with eight years of high school teaching experience within Kerrville ISD and nine years as an engineer in the electric utility industry. She succeeds Evelyn Nelson, who is retiring after serving six years as executive director.
“I am extremely honored to join the KPSF team to further academic excellence for KISD students,” said Wittler. “Through their teaching grants, student scholarships, Teacher of the Year awards, Shining Star awards and various celebrations, KPSF has shown their enthusiasm and dedication to students, faculty, and staff. I’m excited to support KISD in this capacity.”
Katie Fineske, president of the Kerrville Public School Foundation, said, “The KPSF Board of Directors is thrilled to have Jennifer Wittler join our team. Her experience in education, specifically in KISD provides an invaluable resource. She is driven to make a difference in the education of our Kerrville students and will prove to be an excellent executive director for the Kerrville Public School Foundation.”
Wittler is a graduate of Lackland High School in San Antonio and attended Texas A&M University where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering. She comes to KPSF with a wealth of experience in project management and a firsthand knowledge of the benefits KPSF can provide KISD. She is married to Mike Wittler, who works for Kerrville Public Utility Board. They have a daughter, Addison, who will be starting Pre-K this year. Wittler took the helm at KPSF on Aug. 22, 2022 and is ready to make a positive impact for KISD schools.
Established in 1987 as a non-profit corporation, the mission of KPSF is to further academic excellence for all students of Kerrville ISD. For more information on KPSF or to donate, visit www.kpsf.net or call (830) 257-9282.
