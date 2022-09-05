More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates – including nearly 90 graduates who completed their degree requirements in 2020 and 2021 – received their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13-14 in the Ferrell Center.
Kerr County residents Gordon Williams Battles and Kristy Anne Harris both received their diplomas during the celebration.
Battles earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Regligion and Philosophy from the College of Arts & Sciences, while Harris completed a post-graduate program to earn a Master of Social Work degree.
President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the ceremonies with Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and the deans of Baylor’s 12 colleges and schools presenting the candidates for graduation. More than 100 faculty members served as marshals and ushers during commencement.
“It’s been a remarkable year for Baylor University – from enjoying our first really normal semester since 2020, to earning Research 1 recognition as the premier Christian research university, to the ongoing successes of our athletics teams,” President Livingstone said. “This is certainly one of the most joyful times of the year and that joy culminates with commencement. Alongside their families, we celebrate with our graduates as they receive their Baylor degrees, head out into the world and let their lights shine wherever they go as proud Baylor Alumni.”
Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, nursing, pre-medicine, music and computer science, along with 80 masters programs, 47 doctoral programs (including the J.D.), the Education Specialist program and Master of Laws program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.