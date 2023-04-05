Council reels from Garcia’s behavior
Buy Now

roman garcia, Kerrville City Council Place 1, laughs at Councilperson Place 3 Joe Herring, Jr. after Herring loses patience during Garcia’s rant over the city-county inter local agreement termination.

 Tim Huchton

Sparks flew during the March 28 regular Kerrville City Council meeting when Place 1 Councilmember Roman Garcia demanded input on operational issues, accused Mayor Judy Eychner of making an “agreement behind closed doors,” and drew the ire of his normally soft-spoken colleague Place 3 Councilmember Joe Herring, Jr. while challenging Eychner’s discussions with county officials.

The discord began with an item Garcia opposed on the council’s consent agenda regarding Parks & Recreation fees and erupted when Garcia displayed outrage by not being included in discussions with Kerr County officials on the expiration of the interlocal agreement between the city and county regarding use of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library for county residents and animal services provided to city residents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.