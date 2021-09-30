The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas commemorated the 25th anniversary of its founding with a celebration at the historic Union Church building on the campus of Schreiner University. The chapter was organized on Jan. 9, 1996 in Kerrville, and has steadily grown from 26 original members to 150 members today. The event was held on Sept. 25 and all former and prospective members were invited to attend.
Any woman having attained her 16th birthday is eligible to apply for membership, if she is a lineal descendent of a man or woman who rendered loyal service for Texas prior to the consummation of the Annexation Agreement of the Republic of Texas with the United States of America on Feb. 19, 1846. The chapter is ready to provide assistance in proving ancestry during the Republic era to any prospective member upon application for membership.
The DRT has designated 14 important events in Texas history as Texas Honor Days, when they remember and honor those who sacrificed and labored to establish and defend the Republic of Texas. In September, they celebrated Texas Heroes Day on Sept. 18, to honor and preserve the memory of the volunteer soldiers who died defending the Republic and her independence, and they also pay tribute to the men and women of the military, both past and present, who serve Texas. Special emphasis is placed on honoring those of the 1842 Dawson Massacre and Mier Expedition. This year, as in the past, a Texas Heroes Day 2021 ceremony was held at the Monument Hill State Historic Site, 414 State Loop 92, LaGrange, Texas, on Sept. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and included guest speakers, wreath laying, and gun salute. After the ceremony, site staff provided living history demonstrations, interpretive programs, and opportunities to explore the grounds of Kreische Brewery and Monument Hill State Historic Sites.
For additional information, contact the Visitor Center at (979) 968-5658.
The second Honor Day in September is Texian Navy Day, celebrated on the third Saturday of September (the 18th in 2021). Texans were encouraged to fly their Texas flags and observe the day in remembrance of the Texian Navy and the courage displayed by those at sea who played a vital role in securing and maintaining the independence of Texas. Three Texas Navies have served Texans since 1835: the first established in November of that year; the second in 1839; and the third, a commemorative organization, in 1958. The first Texas Navy was comprised of four ships: the Liberty, the Independence, the Brutus, and the Invincible. They protected the coastline and prevented the Mexican Army from landing soldiers and supplies in Texas, and supplied much-needed munitions to the Texians that were captured from Mexican vessels. The second Navy was organized in 1839 with seven ships that patrolled the Gulf of Mexico for three years, protecting the Texas coastline and dominating the Mexican naval fleet.
