Woods named director at local BCFS office

Kamaria “Kim” Woods will be the director of community services of BCFS Health and Human Services-Kerrville.
Kim has been a Texas Workforce Commission advocate with BCFS Health and Human Services-Kerrville since March 2018, working directly with the previous director, Dennis Ferguson, who left his position last month. While working for BCFS HHS-Kerrville, leadership took notice that she has proven to be highly valuable to the organization since she was first hired as a TWC advocate.
“Kim has brought much strength with her to the workplace including the ability to inspire and empower others,” said Kimberly Rodriguez, regional director for Central Texas at BCFS Health and Human Services Community Services Division. “Her work reveals her integrity and demonstrates an innovative and passionate perspective when dealing with clients.”
One of Kim’s greatest strengths is her compassion, said Celeste Garcia, executive director of BCFS Health and Human Services Community Services Division. “We could see from her work that Kim cares very much for people that are disadvantaged, underserved or at risk. She has compassion for all people and her care for all individuals allows her to be especially good in the field of human services. In addition, she has exhibited excellent leadership skills and team building skills that we know will be important for her in this role.”
Kim is a graduate of Schreiner University in Kerrville and has built a strong network in the local community. Prior to coming to work for BCFS, she spent five years as a coordinator and recovery coach for Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Center and five years as a case manager with the Texas Department of Child Protective Services.
Lauded in the community for her tireless work, caring spirit and community partnerships, Kim’s first order of business will be to elevate BCFS HHS-Kerrville’s presence in Kerr County to help serve more individuals in need.
