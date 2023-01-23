One of the keys to a healthy pet population in a community is spaying and neutering pets when they are adopted from a shelter.
Currently, Texas Law requires cats and dogs adopted from Kerr County Animal Services be sterilized within 30 days after their adoption, unless they are too young or already sterilized.
Kerr County issues $40 vouchers toward Spay and Neuter Surgeries for pets adopted from the county shelter. Some veterinarians charge more for the surgeries than the voucher covers as well as fees for any complications during the surgery.
Surgeries can run well over $200 at times. One of the clinics that accepts the voucher is the Hill Country Animal League in Boerne, which sterilizes about eight pets monthly for KCAS.
A fund set up in 2019 to cover the extra fees was recently depleted. KPA! has donated $1,000 to keep the fund afloat and allow HCAL to continue services for Kerr County shelter pets.
Kerrville Pets Alive! is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization serving Kerr County, Texas. Donations may be made online at kerrvillepetsalive.com, mailed to KPA!, 317 Sidney Baker S, Ste. 400, PMB 345, Kerrville, Tx, 78028 or made in person at the KPA! office at 414 Clay St. Monday – Friday.
