According to the American Diabetes Association, Diabetes is fast becoming another pandemic in America, in Texas alone, 2.6 million adults currently live with diabetes and 7.1 million adults have pre-diabetes.
The American Diabetes Association recently published Standards of Care in Diabetes—2023, comprehensive, evidence-based guidelines for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diabetes.
Based on the latest scientific research and clinical trials, the Standards of Care includes vital new and updated practice guidelines to care for people with diabetes and prediabetes, including for the diagnosis and treatment of youth and adults with type 1, type 2, or gestational diabetes; strategies for the prevention or delay of type 2 diabetes and associated comorbidities; and therapeutic approaches that can reduce complications, mitigate cardiovascular and renal risk, and improve health outcomes.
Notable updates to the Standards of Care in Diabetes– 2023 include:
• Emphasis on supporting higher weight loss (up to 15 percent) based on the efficacy of and access to newer medications when appropriate;
• New recommendations related to sleep health and physical activity in people with diabetes;
• Broad consideration of social determinants of health in guiding the design and delivery of care;
• New hypertension diagnosis cut-offs (hypertension is now defined as a systolic blood pressure ≥130 mmHg or a diastolic blood pressure ≥80 mmHg);
• The expanded role of SGLT2 inhibitor use in preserved and reduced heart failure ejection fraction;
• The role of finerenone in individuals with diabetes and chronic kidney disease with albuminuria;
• New lipid management recommendations suggesting lower LDL goals for high-risk individuals.
“Evidence-based recommendations drive better care for all people with diabetes, including vulnerable communities and those at high risk. ADA’s Standards of Care are the gold standard for diabetes care and prevention that allows clinicians around the world to remain abreast of the rapidly changing healthcare landscape,” said Dr. Robert Gabbay, chief scientific and medical officer for the ADA.
The Standards of Care are reviewed and updated annually by the ADA’s Professional Practice Committee.
The committee is a multidisciplinary team of 20 leading U.S. experts in the field of diabetes care and includes physicians, nurse practitioners, certified diabetes care and education specialists, registered dietitians, pharmacists, methodologists, and others with experience in adult and pediatric endocrinology, epidemiology, public health, cardiovascular risk management, microvascular complications, preconception and pregnancy care, weight management, diabetes prevention, behavioral and mental health, inpatient care, and use of technology in diabetes management.
