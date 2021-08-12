The City of Kerrville would like to make residents aware of the status of the Streets Reconstruction Project. As of July 30, 2021, the following streets have been completely reconstructed:
• Cottage Street (between Lewis Avenue and Lincoln Avenue);
• Hillside Drive (between East Lane junctures);
• Wallace Street (between West Barnett Street and Blanks Street);
• Upper Street North (from Wallace Street to west end).
Preparation is underway for the remaining streets in the Streets Reconstruction Project, and the city anticipates reconstruction to resume in mid to late August. Streets yet to be reconstructed are:
• West Barnett Street (from west end to Webster Avenue);
• McFarland Drive (between Paschal Avenue and Clay Street);
• Remschel Avenue (between Myrta Street and Holdsworth Drive);
• Barnett Street (between Hays Street and Lamar Street but excluding Sidney Baker Street);
• Wallace Street (between West Schreiner Street and West Barnett Street).
Sections of these streets will be fully closed each day street construction is underway. Accommodations will be made for local residences, emergency services, and solid waste services as needed.
Alternate routes will be provided during street closures and will be signed accordingly.
The construction launches the second street reconstruction event in association with the 2019 Bond Streets Reconstruction project, which was funded as part of a $10.5-million bond issuance for street and drainage improvements authorized by the Kerrville City Council in August 2019.
The construction is estimated to continue through October 2021.
The City of Kerrville would like to thank citizens in advance for their cooperation and attentiveness to lane closures and traffic restrictions during this time.
Future press releases will provide status updates.
