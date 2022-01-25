Michael Dean Woodard
Michael Dean Woodard, 69, of Duncanville, Texas, passed away on January 22, 2022 at his home in Kerrville.
Celebration of Life details are pending and to be determined by the family.
He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Earl and Glenda Woodard on December 16, 1952. He married Judy Woodard on December 30, 1972 in Duncanville, Texas.
Mike attended Duncanville High School where he went on to become a firefighter for the City of Duncanville for more than 20 years. He spent his final days surrounded by his loving family and friends in his home.
Mike is preceded in death by his wife, Judy, in 2015.
Survivors include son, Michael Woodard Jr. and wife Renet; daughter, Teri Billups-Craig and husband Bryan; son, Kyle Woodard and wife Chelsey. Grandchildren include Colby, Taylor, Jacob, Jennifer, Paul, Macie, Leighton, Karsten, Briggs, and Rayden. Great grandchildren include Emma, Alexandria and Adalina.
Memorials may be sent 124 Candice Dr., Kerrville, Texas 78028.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Barrington and associates; Dr. Verink and associates; Nurse Practitioner Mary Claire Porter and associates; Physical Therapist Brandy Brooks and Alamo Hospice and staff.
