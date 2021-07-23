Alianza "Ali" Hill
Alianza "Ali" Hill, 87, of Hunt, passed away July 18, 2021 in Kerrville, surrounded by her family.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Ali was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Juan Macias and Manuela Contreras Monreal on Jan. 20, 1934. She married Samuel B. Hill in Belize in the early 1970’s. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Antonio Macias; and her sons, Robert Hill and Sam Hill Jr.
Ali was a homemaker and loving wife. She accompanied her husband Sam, a former Presbyterian minister and U.S. Veteran, through his cowboying adventures in Mexico, Belize, Guatemala and Stonewall, Texas before finally settling down at Sam’s boyhood home in Hunt. Ali was an avid volunteer at the VA Hospital in Kerrville and a member of the local Garden Club. She was happiest cooking in her kitchen surrounded by family. She will be lovingly remembered for her kindness, faith and always having an open spot at her dinner table.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Kathren Hill; godson, Pecos Lopez; niece, Carmen Contreras; niece, Karina Castillo Macias; and countless family near and far.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
