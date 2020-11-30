Judith Ann (Money) Polka
Judith Ann Polka, 83 of Comfort, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, from a severe stroke.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a private rosary and Catholic Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Comfort, Texas. Judy will be interned in the Comfort Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Jefferson and Pauline Scott Money.
Judy was born on Aug. 17, 1937 in Gladewater, Texas. She graduated from Waskom High School in 1955. She attended the University of Texas Austin where she met her husband.
Judy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Edward Allen Polka, her five children and fifteen grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her children, Paula Lynn (Polka) Snyder and her husband Mark, Randal Allen Polka and his wife Rachel, Sharon Leslie (Polka) Turner and her husband Scott, Nancy Diane (Polka) Love and Michael Edward Polka and his wife Annamaria. Grandchildren, Jake Snyder, Alex Snyder, Kyle Polka, Luke Polka, Cole Polka, Carly Polka, Chole Polka, Samantha Turner, Charles Turner, Benjamin Turner, Eva Turner, Madeline Love, Gabrielle Love, Michael Polka, Devin Polka and her younger sister, Nancy Hackney.
In lieu of flowers, they would welcome donations to the Altar Society of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Comfort, Texas (sacredheartcomfort.org) or St. Jude’s Children Hospital, in Memphis, Tennessee (forstjude.org) she had a deep love for the handicapped children fund.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
