Carolyn E. Silver
Carolyn (Lynn) Silver, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and faithful friend, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. Donna Magee. Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Lynn was born May 3, 1929 in York, Pennsylvania, the only child of Raymond and Helen Shelly. She attended schools in Philadelphia and Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1947. Lynn and Warren Silver were married Dec. 25, 1947, in Upper Darby. When Warren was a marine attending Villanova University, he visited Lynn's church and saw her singing in the choir. He announced that very day that he was going to marry that girl someday.
After their wedding, the couple moved to Norman, Oklahoma while Warren finished his degree in broadcasting at Oklahoma University. After graduating, they moved to Wichita Falls for Warren to begin his legendary career at KFDX TV. It was there that they raised their three children and made lifelong friends.
Lynn was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church where she served as President of the Winsome class, served on the library board and intentional care committee. Mrs. Silver later attended the First United Methodist Church of Kerrville after moving there in 2016.
Silver worked as a library assistant for 17 years. She served as librarian for Huey, Sam Houston and Fannin Schools during the early years of her marriage. Later in life she worked at Harvest Drug Store
Lynn was very active in her community. She was President of Fain PTA and served as a campfire leader for both daughters. She also was President of Sr. Jr. Forum and Women of Rotary. She was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow by the Downtown Rotary Club. She enjoyed volunteering for the United Regional Hospital Auxiliary for over 40 years. She served on the Foundation Board of Rolling Meadows and member of United Way Cabinet and PEO. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed holidays together when she would cook her Pennsylvania Dutch foods. Her specialty was Leg of Lamb for Easter and Shoefly pie.
Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Silver; parents, Raymond and Helen Shelly; brothers-in-law, Charles and Richard Silver; and son-in-law, Wayne Peters.
She is survived by her three children, Shelley Peters of Austin, Lori Michel and son-in-law Paul Michel of Kerrville, and Bradly Silver of Florida; three grandchildren, Danielle and husband Robert Solis of Austin, Bryan Yocham and wife Amanda of San Angelo, and Kristina Mikeska and husband Logan of San Angelo; great-grandchildren, Emma, Easton, and Everly Mikeska, and Warren and Russell Yocham; sister-in-law, Maureen Silver of California; nephews, Derigan and Sheridan Silver and their families.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
