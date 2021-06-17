Helen Joann (Leinweber) Taylor
Joann was born Aug. 23, 1938 in Ingram, to Steven Gerard Leinweber and Lena Pearl (Banta) Leinweber. She died March 25, 2021 in Woodville, Texas.
A memorial service wil be held June 26 at 11 a.m. at Camp Verde Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Gerard Taylor and her sisters Faye, Ferne, Francis, Gerdie, Peggy and Anna Bess, and her brother Bobby Leinweber.
She was survived by her husband Wilmer Alton Taylor by 23 days. She is survived by her son, Jonathan Thomas Taylor (Becky), her granddaughter Allison Taylor and her grandson Derick Taylor, as well has her great-granddaughter, Kaleb. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews including Kirby (Anna) Whitworth, Regan (Mike) Garcia and Amanda (Carl) Rust that she was especially close to.
