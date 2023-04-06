Mary Jane Campbell
Mary Jane Campbell, of Ingram, went to be with her Lord on March 31, 2023. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family.
She was born in Emporia, Kansas to Ivan and Florine (Rice) Whipple on June 10, 1935. In 1945, her family moved to Kansas City, Kansas. She attended school in Emporia and Kansas City and graduated from Argentine High School in 1953. She attended Kansas City, Kansas Junior College, Kansas State University, and graduated from Notre Dame College with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She was also a graduate of St. Luke’s Hospital School of Medical Technology in Kansas City and received a Master of Arts degree from Central Michigan University. She was employed as a medical technologist and a laboratory supervisor throughout her working career.
She met the love of her life, Wayne Campbell, on a blind date in 1955, and they were married on March 22, 1957. They were blessed with three sons, Wayne Jr., Tim, and Tom. Her greatest joy was being a wife and mother.
In 1967, the family moved to Cleveland, OH when Wayne joined the staff of Baptist Mid-Missions as the Printing Manager. He later owned his own printing company. After his retirement, they moved to Ingram, Texas to be closer to family.
She received Jesus Christ as her Savior at the age of 10, and her life was forever changed. She was an active member of several churches during her life and served as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship and other home and church Bible study groups. She loved music and sang in church choirs for over 60 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 61 years, Wayne Campbell. She is survived by her sons, Wayne Jr. (wife Dawn), of Kerrville, Tim (wife Josie) of Ingram, and Tom (wife Judy) of Bend, Oregon. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Jacob Campbell, Kate Barragan, Ian Campbell, Stephanie Campbell, and Anna Campbell; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Ridgeway; sister-in-law, Jackie Flesher; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Kerrville Bible Church on April 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.. A private burial will be held at Garden of Memories in Kerrville.
Her family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful and compassionate care Mary Jane received from Peterson Health Center, Heart Choices Care Management, Peterson Hospice, and Kerrville Bible Church in the final weeks of her life.
Mary Jane has directed that memorials may be given to Hill Country Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 67, Ingram, TX 78025.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
