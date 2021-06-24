Troy E. Fannin
Troy E. Fannin, age 96, died peacefully at home Wednesday morning on June 23, 2021.
Private burial will be held at Garden of Memories in Kerrville. A celebration of Troy's life will be held at The UU Church of the Hill Country in Kerrville with details to be announced at a later date.
He was born in Sandy Hook, Kent. to Floyd and Elizabeth (Hayes) Fannin on Jan. 19, 1925.
While attending the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y., Troy met Cecile Mae Owen. The two began their marriage of 50 years at the Academy chapel on Nov. 24, 1949. They moved to Columbus, Ohio where Troy graduated from The Ohio State University College of Optometry.
Troy practiced optometry in San Francisco, Loveland, Colorado, Corpus Christi and Houston and then began an academic career at the University of Houston College of Optometry. He had a passion for teaching and was known for setting a high bar for his students. He earned an award for teaching excellence in 1982, and co-authored a widely used textbook on the subject of clinical optics. Troy retired from The University of Houston in 1990 and was awarded the title Professor Emeritus.
Troy was active in the First Unitarian Church of Houston and, during his 23 years in Kerrville, attended the UU Church of the Hill Country. Troy had broad interests and was always up for a lively conversation or debate. He enjoyed reading, woodworking, traveling and especially camping. Visiting with family and friends, reminiscing and telling stories gave him great joy in later years.
Troy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Cecile; and his brothers, Arthur, Vincel, Chalmer, Guy, Thomas and Tennyson.
Troy is survived by his daughter, Heather Cassidy and husband Neil of Hunt; grandsons, Owen Cassidy and Rory Cassidy; great-grandson, Neil Cassidy; numerous nieces and nephews; and his cherished companion of many years, Julia Bill Davis.
Memorials may be made to the UU Church of the Hill Country, 960 Barnett St., Kerrville, Texas 78028.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.