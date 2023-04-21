Dennis Quein
Dennis Quein, 76, passed away on March 23, 2023, at his home in Kerrville.
He was born to Earl and Mae Quein on May 6, 1946, in Philadelphia, PA. He married Jane Mandt on February 3, 1968, in Newark, Delaware.
He attended schools in Elkton, Maryland, graduating from Elkton High School. He continued his education at the University of Maryland (College Park) where he graduated and commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force. His first post was at Kelly AFB, Texas as a Logistics Officer. Shortly afterward, he was accepted to Pilot Training at Moody AFB, Georgia. Upon receiving his wings, he received orders to the 9th Bomb Squadron Carswell AFB, Texas as a B-52 pilot. While at Carswell AFB he completed his master’s degree through Texas Christian University (TCU).
His next assignment was a return to Kelly AFB, followed by Ramstein AB, Germany, and completing his USAF career at Loring AFB, Maine. Following his air force retirement, he worked as a financial advisor for First Command (formerly USPA), receiving an award as the new agent of the year. He later transferred to Dover, Delaware to work for First Command until leaving to care for his mother. He later sold recreational vehicles and worked as admissions director for senior housing. After Jane’s retirement, they hit the road in their motorhome eventually settling in Kerrville.
It was during his travels that a little girl decided he was Santa Claus “on vacation” which launched him into another career. He portrayed Santa in the Kerrville, San Antonio, and Austin areas. He especially loved being Santa for the children at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. He was one of the early founders of the Lone Star Santas.
Besides portraying Santa, Dennis loved bowling, snowmobiling, traveling in his motorcoach, NASCAR, karaoke, collecting coins and working on projects in his garage. Prior to moving to Kerrville, he was active in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Fort Fairfield, Maine, and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Smyrna, Delaware where he sang in the choir, and was Senior Warden at both churches.
He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, an Honorary B-52 Gunner, Escapees RV organization (Alamo Chapter) and Lone Star Santas.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Earl, and Mae Quein.
Survivors include his wife, Jane, son, Chris, daughter-in-law, Andrea, granddaughters, Isley Grace, and Emerson Rose, sister-in-law, Vicki Morgan (Chris Harris), nephew, Dan Morgan, his daughter Emma, and niece, Nicole Lewis (Preston), and her children Margaret and Penny.
Memorials may be given to Lone Star Santas, P.O. Box 1821, Cypress, TX 77410-1821 (www.lonestarsantas.org/donate), or Peterson Hospice, Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
