Olen Eugene Hicks
Olen Eugene Hicks, 83, of Mountain Home, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020 in San Antonio.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Sam Hunnicutt officiating. Burial will follow at Hicks Cemetery in Junction, Texas.
He was born in Port Arthur, Texas to C.B. Hicks and Lucy Tunnell Hicks on Sept. 20, 1937. He married Ettie Mae McInnis on Dec. 21, 1956 in Spurger, Texas.
He went to school and graduated at Spurger. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Tyler County Precinct 4 for 22 years. He was in the Lions Club, Methodist Men, School Board Member, Fire Department, and very active in the community. He was a member of Hunt Methodist Church.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Hicks.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Ettie Mae; son, Olen Hicks and wife Kathy of Junction; daughters, Connie Bland and husband Kyle of Silsbee and Rhonda Hicks of Kerrville; brothers, Earl Hicks and wife Judy of Lumberton, and Bluffard Hicks and wife Linda of Kerrville; grandchildren, Kelli Houghton, Kris Hicks, Cody Hicks, Kerry Hicks, and Kaitlyn Hicks; great-grandchildren, Mason Houghton, Keely Hicks, Farrah Hicks, Ryker Hicks, and Kellan Hicks; beloved nephew, Ben McNeel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kris Hicks, Kerry Hicks, Ben McNeel, Matt Hicks, Ben Hicks, and Daniel Houghton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roland McInnis and Keith Olive.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.